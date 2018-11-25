Creative yet alarming: Have you seen the new names of these popular Delhi points?

New Delhi, Nov 25: Indians have a knack of using their sense of humour when nothing else works. As the pollution level in the national capital rises to hazardous levels and the political quarters are busy playing the blame game, some creative minds came up with names resonating the deplorable situation and they took little time to go viral on social media.

The creativity was so good that even MP Shashi Tharoor could not stop sharing it.

New road directions in Delhi this month pic.twitter.com/l2tL7HekGj — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 22, 2018

The creator renamed five popular places in the national capital into something that suited the mega city's awful air conditions and they are: Hauz Khas was made into Haze Khas, Lutyen's Delhi into Pullutyen's Delhi, Chandni Chowk to Chandni Choke, Red Fort to Grey Fort and Dhaula Kuan to Dhua Kuan. The green road-signs had first surfaced on Facebook but they became viral after being shared by the Trivandrum MP, an artisan of words himself.

The Twitterati also came up with its reaction on the excellent yet alarming creativity:

Why is this amusing and terrifying at the same time? 😂 https://t.co/RwAFpwmNQe — Hemang (@SirSchweini) November 22, 2018

Politely impolite. Very innovative especially Haze Khas and Chandni Choke. Touche https://t.co/EVlonDhLZV — Charles Phillips (@phillipsck) November 22, 2018