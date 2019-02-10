Popular Bollywood villain Mahesh Anand found dead at home, decomposed body found

New Delhi, Feb 10: Bollywood actor Mahesh Anand was on Saturday found dead under mysterious circumstances at his home in Mumbai, reports ANI. He was 57.

However, no suicide note has been recovered.The body of the 57-year-old actor, who was last seen in Govinda's 'Rangeela Raja' released last month, was found in a decomposed state from his residence in Andheri West's Yari road.

The body was later sent to nearby Cooper Hospital for post-mortem.

It was learnt that Mahesh Anand had been living alone in Mumbai's Versova as his wife stays in Moscow.

The actor appeared in several hit movies of the 1990s, including Shahenshah (1988), Majboor (1989), Swarg (1990), Thanedaar (1990), Vishwatma (1992), Gumrah (1993), Betaaj Badshah (1994), Khuddar (1994), Vijeta (1996) and Kurukshetra (2000).

Anand had also shared screen space with top stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Govinda and Sanjay Dutt.