Poorvanchal region of UP gets benefit of PM being from region by bagging many projects

New Delhi, Dec 29: Focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh which is for two reasons very important. The most important reason being that the area very backward in comparison to the rest of the state except Bundelkhand; the second reason is that it is represented by the Prime Minister of the country.

The Prime Minister is not only taking care of the development of Varanasi but entire region to win over the goodwill of the people. Several schemes have been started for the entire region including Ghazipur, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and many other districts of the Poorvanchal region. Prime minister has inaugurated on December 29 a 300-bed hospital in Ghazipur that will be built at the cost of Rs 300 crore. Ghazipur is around 78-80 kilometres away from Varanasi.

An All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is already being built in Gorakhpur district, several modern hospitals are also underway in Varanasi. This will make the entire Poorvanchal Uttar Pradesh a medical hub. The PM has also tried to win over Rajbhar communities by releasing a postal stamp in the name of Maharaja Suheldev who is being en-cashed by Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader Om Prakash Rajbhar. He is also constantly troubling the BJP government in the state. The BJP is trying to make a big dent in the community with such measures to make Rajbhar redundant.

The Prime Minister has also talked about an important research centre in the field of agriculture and also strengthening about the small-scale industries in Uttar Pradesh especially every district of the state. There are many road projects and Poorvanchal expressway that is being done.

Haldia-Varanasi freight rout in Ganga has already been inaugurated by the Prime Minister during his last visit to Varanasi in November. Prime Minister inaugurated two important national highways in Varanasi, having a total length of 34 kilometres and constructed at a cost of Rs 1571.95 crore. Around 16.55 km Varanasi Ring Road Phase-I has been completed at a cost of Rs 759.36 crore, while the work of four-laming and construction of 17.25 km Babatput-Varanasi road on NH-56 has cost Rs 812.59 crore.

Babatpur Airport highway will link Varanasi to the airport and go on to areas like Jaunpur, Sultanpur and even up to Lucknow districts. With a flyover at Harhua and a ROB at Tarna, the road will reduce the travel time from the city to the airport. This will prove a big relief to the people of the city and to tourists and other visitors to the city.

The ring road with two ROBs and a flyover will provide a way for traffic on NH 56 (Lucknow-Varanasi), NH 233 ( Azamgarh-Varanasi), NH 29 ( Gorakhpur-Varanasi ) and Ayodhya - Varanasi highways to bypass Varanasi city, thereby reducing traffic congestion in the city.

These projects are likely to provide increased employment opportunities, development of small and medium industries and give a boost to economic development in the area. Currently, NH projects of total length 2833 km, costing Rs 63,885 crore are underway to link Varanasi to other places in Eastern Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister has also dedicated to the nation an inland waterways terminal on river Ganga in Varanasi.

This is the first of the four multimodal terminals being constructed on NW-I (River Ganga) as part of the World Bank-aided Jal Marg Vikas project of the Inland Waterways Authority of India. The other three terminals are under construction at Sahibganj, Haldia and Gazipur. The project would enable commercial navigation of vessels with a capacity of 1500-2,000 DWT on river Ganga.