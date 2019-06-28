Poonawala gets Oxford honour

New Delhi, June 28: Cyrus Poonawalla, founder and Chairman of the Serum Institute of India, received an honorary degree from the University of Oxford for his work in the field of life-saving vaccines and philanthropy.

Poonawalla was awarded his degree on Wednesday at the world-famous university's annual Encaenia academic ceremony alongside Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan as part of a total 2019 cohort of eight honorary degrees.

With Poonawalla's vision, the Serum Institute has reached the unmatched figure of protecting more than two-thirds of the infant population globally, notes the citation for the Indian businessman.

He is also a generous philanthropist, focusing on public causes and under served communities, it adds.

Founded in 1966, the Serum Institute is the world's largest manufacturer of life-saving vaccines by number of doses, producing more than 1.5 billion doses a year that are used in over 170 countries.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was awarded the honorary degree for his contribution to music across Bollywood and Hollywood.