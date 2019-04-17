  • search
    Poonam Sinha is Samajwadi Party’s candidate against Rajnath Singh in Lucknow

    By PTI
    Lucknow Apr 17: The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday fielded actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam Sinha as its Lok Sabha candidate from Lucknow, the constituency where the BJP has fielded Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

    File photo of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha along with his wife Poonam Sinha
    File photo of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha along with his wife Poonam Sinha

    The candidature was announced by SP president Akhilesh Yadav, a day after Poonam Sinha joined his party. "After due deliberations with the party leaders, it has been decided that Poonam Sinha will be the party nominee from Lucknow seat," Yadav told reporters here.

    Poonam Sinha had joined the SP in the presence of party leader Dimple Yadav in Lucknow on Tuesday, the day when the sitting MP, Rajnath Singh filed his nomination papers.

    Also Read Can Shatrughan Sinha retain Patna Sahib seat

    "The Samajwadi Party will fight the election on the Lucknow seat only on the basis of the development works done by the SP and BSP governments ," Yadav said.

    Reminding people of Lucknow of the work done in the past by his party, the SP chief appealed to them to vote for Sinha.

    "It is said that the first MP from here had been a woman," he said. Poonam Sinha's husband Shatrughan Sinha had recently quit the Bharatiya Janata Party and joined the Congress .

    To a question, Yadav said, "The BJP has always tried to retire those who make their manifesto and deny him ticket." Referring to BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi, Yadav said the one who made the manifesto in 2014 for the saffron party has been denied ticket this time and the one who has made the manifesto this time will be denied ticket next time.

    Rajnath Singh had led the BJP's 'sankalp patra' (manifesto) committee ahead of the Lok Sabha polls this time. When asked to comment on the alleged derogatory comment made by senior party leader Azam Khan on Jaya Parda, Yadav said this was a BJP conspiracy to divert the public's attention.

    The respect given to mothers and daughters in our party is not less than what is extended by other parties, he said.

    "There is no talk on the expressway, but one word was picked up from Azam Khan's speech and debated upon as this is election time," Yadav said.

    Party MP Dimple Yadav, who was also present, said remarks of any kind on women were not right but questioned the silence over alleged adverse comments made by BJP supporters against BSP president Mayawati.

    "Why was there no debate on what was said about me and Priyanka Gandhi. Why is only an adverse comment on BJP candidates raised," she asked.

    Lucknow Fact Check
    Year
    Candidate's Name Party Result Vote Vote Share Margin
    2014
    Raj Nath Singh BJP Winner 5,61,106 55% 2,72,749
    Prof. Rita Bahuguna Joshi INC Runner Up 2,88,357 28% 0
    2009
    Lal Ji Tandon BJP Winner 2,04,028 35% 40,901
    Rita Bahuguna Joshi INC Runner Up 1,63,127 28% 0
    2004
    Atal Bihari Vajpayee BJP Winner 3,24,714 56% 2,18,375
    Madhu Gupta SP Runner Up 1,06,339 18% 0
    1999
    Atal Bihari Vajpayee BJP Winner 3,62,709 48% 1,23,624
    Dr Karan Singh INC Runner Up 2,39,085 32% 0
    1998
    Atal Bihari Vajpayee BJP Winner 4,31,738 58% 2,16,263
    Muzaffar Ali SP Runner Up 2,15,475 29% 0
    1996
    Atal Bihari Vajpayee BJP Winner 3,94,865 52% 1,18,671
    Raj Babbar SP Runner Up 2,76,194 37% 0
    1991
    Atal Bihari Vajpayee BJP Winner 1,94,886 51% 1,17,303
    Ranjeet Singh INC Runner Up 77,583 20% 0
    1989
    Mandhata Singh JD Winner 1,10,433 34% 15,296
    Dauji INC Runner Up 95,137 29% 0
    1984
    Sheila Kaul INC Winner 1,69,260 56% 1,22,120
    Mohd. Yunus Saleem LKD Runner Up 47,140 16% 0
    1980
    Sheila Kaul INC(I) Winner 1,23,231 48% 30,382
    Mahmood Butt JNP Runner Up 92,849 36% 0
    1977
    Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna BLD Winner 2,42,362 73% 1,65,345
    Sheila Kaul INC Runner Up 77,017 23% 0
    1971
    Sheela Kaul INC Winner 1,71,019 72% 1,19,201
    Purshottam Das Kapoor BJS Runner Up 51,818 22% 0
    1967
    A. N. Mulla IND Winner 92,535 37% 20,972
    V. R. Mohan INC Runner Up 71,563 28% 0
    1962
    B. K. Dhaon INC Winner 1,16,637 50% 30,017
    Atal Bihari Vajpayee JS Runner Up 86,620 37% 0
    1957
    Pulin Behari Banerji INC Winner 69,519 41% 12,485
    Atal Bihari Vajpayee BJS Runner Up 57,034 33% 0
    + More Details

