  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ponzi scams: Partha Chatterjee, Rajeev Kumar reach CBI office

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Aug 16: Senior Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee and former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar went to CBI office here on Friday on summons issued to them in connection with Saradha chit fund and Rose Valley cases respectively.

    Senior Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee
    Senior Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee

    Both Chatterjee and Kumar went to the agency's Salt Lake office in the afternoon after the two were summoned by the CBI on Friday in connection with the two separate cases, a senior officer confirmed.

    "Yes, both Mr Chatterjee and Mr Kumar have reached the CBI office and investigating officers in the respective cases will talk to them," the officer told PTI. Chatterjee, secretary general of the TMC and considered to be a close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, chose not to answer questions put to him by the media in this regard. Chatterjee is also the Education Minister and the Parliamentary Affairs Minister of the state.

    Sources said that Chatterjee's name had surfaced during the CBI's questioning of TMC Rajya Sabha MP and party spokesperson Derek O'Brien in connection with the probe into the Saradha scam on August 9.

    "Chatterjee's name appeared during last week's questioning of Mr O'Brien. We got his name in connection with alleged funding of the party's newspaper, Jago Bangla," the source said. Incidentally, Chatterjee is the editor of the newspaper and O'Brien is its publisher.

    CBI sources said that Kumar, who had been earlier been interrogated by CBI sleuths in connection with the Saradha ponzi scam, has been asked to appear before the agency officials to ascertain his role in the multi-crore Rose Valley scam.

    Derek O'Brien summoned in Saradha scam probe, TMC MP questions timing

    Kumar had earlier been granted protection by the Calcutta High Court from any coercive action by the CBI against him in connection with the Saradha ponzi scam. He has also filed a prayer before the Calcutta High Court seeking similar protection from any coercive action being taken against him in the Rose Valley case. The prayer in connection with the Rose Valley case is yet to be taken up for hearing.

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal ponzi scam saradha chit fund scam rajiv kumar kolkata police cbi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue