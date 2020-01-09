Pongal 2020: Date, time and significance

Chennai, Jan 09: 2020 Pongal is round the corner, a festival that marks the end of the winters and the beginning of the harvest season. It is one of the biggest harvesting festival in southern India. It also marks the onset of the first month of the Tamil calendar. Pongal is also known as 'Makar Sankranti', which is also a harvest festival celebrated across India.

Date, time and day:

This year Pongal festivities will begin on 14th January 2020, Tuesday, and go on till four days till the 17th January 2020.

The festival is celebrated during the day time mostly.

Significance of Pongal:

Pongal signifies tribute to the Sun God for the bountiful harvest of crops. This the biggest harvesting festival marks the upward voyage of the sun into the Northern hemisphere.

This harvesting festival is also associated with delicious food, that are famous in the Southern Indian states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

There are four types of Pongal:

Bhogi Pongal (15th January 2019): The first day when the festival begins with a tribute to the Rain God Indra. In some places, farmers worship the sun and earth with their equipment with sandalwood paste.

Thai Pongal (16th January 2019): On this day when people prepare the offering of rice with milk and offered as a tribute to the Sun God. This festival is also known as Surya Pongal as people worship the Sun God at the early sunrise.

Mattu Pongal (17th January 2019): On the third day of this festival cows are worshipped in southern India, the cows are decorated with garlands and vermillion. Some places feeding of birds (especially crows) is considered to be auspicious on Pongal.

Kaanum Pongal (18th January 2019): On the final day of the festival, families gather together to eat traditionally cooked food and also perform traditional dances.

Dishes that are made during this festival are- Avial, Mendu Wada, Kanjeevaram Idli, Pooran Poli/Thengai Poli, Rasam, Lemon Rice, Papad, Sweet Pongal.