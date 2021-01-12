Jallikattu: Bull tamers gear up to put good show for Pongal 2020, here are some interesting facts

Pongal 2021: Know the date, auspicious time, and how to celebrate this harvest festival

Pongal 2021: Rahul Gandhi to visit Tamil Nadu on Jan 14, attend Jallikattu event

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Jan 12: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would visit Tamil Nadu on January 14, the Pongal day and witness a bull taming event, 'Jallikattu,' the party's state president K S Alagiri said on Tuesday.

By witnessing the event at Avaniapuram in Madurai district, the senior Congress leader would lend his moral support to farmers protesting against the new farm laws across the country, he told reporters.

Tamil Nadu govt grants permission to hold Jallikattu event, with certain restrictions

SC asks govt to form COMMITTEE on farm laws, wants crisis SOLVED | Oneindia News

"The bull is a symbol of farmers," he said. Only Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his party the AIADMK supported the Central government''s three farm laws and no other political party favoured it, he said.