Pongal 2021: Know the date, auspicious time, and how to celebrate this harvest festival

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Jan 10: Makara Sankranti is an important pan-Indian solar festival, known by different names though observed on the same date, sometimes for multiple dates around the Makar Sankranti.

It is known as Pedda Panduga in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Makara Sankranti in Karnataka and Maharashtra, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Magh Bihu in Assam, Magha Mela in parts of central and north India, as Makar Sankranti in the west, Maghara Valaku in Kerala, and by other names. In some parts of India it is believed that a demon was killed in that day.

Pongal 2021: All you need to know

It also marks the onset of the first month of the Tamil calendar. Pongal 2021 is also known as 'Makar Sankranti', which is also a harvest festival celebrated across India with gaiety and fervour.

The word 'Pongal' in Tamil Nadu reveals "to boil", therefore this auspicious day is dedicated to giving thanks to nature for her productivity. Other traditions of the celebration include drawing of Kolam, swinging & cooking of delicious Pongal.

When is Pongal 2021?

This year Pongal 2021 festivities will begin on 14th January 2021, Tuesday, and go on till four days till the 17th January 2020.

The festival is celebrated during the day time mostly.

Significance of Pongal:

Pongal signifies tribute to the Sun God for the bountiful harvest of crops. This the biggest harvesting festival marks the upward voyage of the sun into the Northern hemisphere. This harvesting festival is also associated with delicious food, that are famous in the Southern Indian states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Types of Pongal Festival

1. Bhogi Pongal: It is the first day of the main Pongal festivity and in 2021, it will fall on Thursday, 14 January.

2. Thai Pongal: It would be observed on Friday, 15 January in 2021, and is the second day of the Pongal festival.

3. Mattu Pongal: On Saturday, 16 January 2021, Mattu Pongal is celebrated.

4. Kaanum Pongal: The last and the fourth day is commemorated on Sunday, 17 January in 2021.

Wish you a happy and prosperous Pongal 2021!