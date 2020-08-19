Pondy’s coronavirus toll rises: 6 more die

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Puducherry, Aug 19: Six people, including a 26-year-old woman, succumbed to COVID-19 while 368 fresh infections were recorded in Puducherry on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 8,762.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that 368 new cases were reported after examination of 1,235 samples during the last 24 hours.

The Director said 8,762 overall COVID-19 cases included 3,321 active cases.

While 5,312 patients recovered and were discharged the total fatalities, including six reported on Wednesday, were 129.

The six people who died during last 24 hours had co- morbidities and were in the age group ranging between 26 and 80 years.

Of them three were male patients and an equal number of female patients, the Director said.

The Department of Health has conducted examination of 58,325 samples so far and of them 48,158 samples turned out to be negative.

Results of examination of remaining samples were awaited.

Puducherry region accounted for 328 of the total 368 cases followed by 36 in Yanam and four in Karaikal.

Mahe had no new case of infection, the Director said.

The rate of positivity in the Union Territory is now 29.80 percent. The fatality and recovery rates are 1.47 percent and 60.63 percent respectively.

As many as 403 patients were discharged during last 24 hours.