  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Puducherry Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pondy extends lockdown till May 31; curbs eased, liquor shops to reopen

    By PTI
    |

    Puducherry, May 18: The Puducherry government on Monday decided to extend the lockdown till May 31 in keeping with the guidelines issued by the Centre and announced that liquor shops will reopen from tomorrow.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The liquor outlets would be open from 7 am to 7 pm Tuesday,Chief Minister V Narayanasamy told reporters after a Cabinet meeting where a decision to this effect was taken.

    These shops have been shut since March 25 when the nation-wide lockdown was announced to contain the spread of coronavirus. Intra-state bus services would also be resumed from Tuesday and all shops and hostels would be allowed to function from 6 am to 7 pm from tomorrow, he said.

    Lockdown 4.0: Cabs, buses, private offices allowed in Delhi; No salons

    Shops were earlier permitted to function till 5 pm. The chief minister said a decision on imposing 'COVID-19 tax' on liquor and also on petrol and diesel would soon be taken to augment the state's revenues.

    He said since shops in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions are closely situated, there was possibility of outlets drawing large number of customers. People turning up at the shops should wear masks and maintain social distancing, he added.

    Police, Revenue and Excise department officials would keep a close watch and regulate the crowd. Revenue from the liquor business by way of excise duty is a major source of income for the Territorial government.

    The Chief Minister also announced that the cabinet had decided to extend the lockdown till May 31 in keeping with the decision taken by the Centre.

    More PUDUCHERRY News

    Read more about:

    puducherry coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue