India-US 2+2: We stand with India to deal with threats to its sovereignty, says Pompeo

Pompeo mentions Galwan Valley says China’s CCP no friend of democracy

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 27: US secretary of state Mike Pompeo spoke about the killing Indian Army soldiers in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June this year.

Pompeo while issuing a joint statement after the 2+2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue said, " we visited the National War Memorial to honour brave men and women of Indian armed forces who sacrificed for the world's largest democracy, including 20 killed by PLA in Galwan Valley.

The US will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty, liberty."

"The US and India are taking steps to strengthen our cooperation against all manner of threats and not just those posed by the Chinese Communist Party. Last year, we have expanded our cooperation on cyber issues, our navies have held joint exercises in the Indian Ocean," Pompeo also said.

Our leaders and citizens see with increasing clarity that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is no friend to democracy, rule of law, transparency. I'm glad to say India and the US are taking all steps to strengthen cooperation against all threats and not just those posed by CCP," the US Secretary of State also said.