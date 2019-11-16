Pollution crisis: Delhi air quality 'Severe' today, breeze expected to disperse particulate matter

New Delhi, Nov 16: Delhi's air quality improved marginally and was in the 'severe' zone on Saturday morning. The national capital's air quality has been deteriorating since the last week of October.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 414 this morning which is slightly better than yesterday when it was 458.

"Since the accumulation of pollutants is high, dispersion will take time and air quality is expected to improve significantly over the weekend starting Saturday itself," reports quoted a senior IMD scientist as saying.

As per the AQI data today, major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 both were around 500 in Lodhi Road area. The AQI values this morning in Indirapuram, Loni, Vasundhara and Mundka were 437, 440, 430 and 458, respectively.

A public health emergency was declared in Delhi-NCR on November 1 as the Air Quality in the National Capital deteriorated to 'Severe Plus' category.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe. Above 500 is the 'severe-plus' emergency category.

AQI levels and likely impact on people:

Good - Minimal impact.

Satisfactory - May cause minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people.

Moderately polluted - May cause breathing discomfort to people with lung disease such as asthma, and discomfort to people with heart disease, children and older adults.

Poor - May cause breathing discomfort to people on prolonged exposure, and discomfort to people with heart disease.

Very poor - May cause respiratory illness to the people on prolonged exposure. The effect may be more pronounced in people with lung and heart diseases.

Severe - May cause respiratory impact even on healthy people, and serious health impacts on people with lung/heart disease. The health impacts may be experienced even during light physical activity.

What are PM 10 and PM 2.5?

PM is the short form for particulate matter. PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels means the measure of the size of particles (dust, fine ash or anything that is fine). PM 10 is particles of size 10 micrometres or less, and PM 2.5 means particles measuring PM 2.5 micrometres or less. 10 and 2.5 micrometres are diameter measurements of particles which are used to classify them in different categories. Particles narrower than 10 micrometres are hazardous because they can get deep into lungs, and some may even get into your bloodstream. Larger particles tend to be trapped in the nose, mouth or throat.