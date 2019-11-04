Pollution crisis: All schools in NCR to remain closed till Nov 5

  • search
    By Vishal S
    New Delhi, Nov 03: Two days after Delhi government ordered the closure of schools due to alarmingly high pollution levels, administrations of Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad on Sunday evening ordered the closure of all government and private schools.

    With this, all schools in NCR or National Capital Region will remain closed till Tuesday.

    The city that is considered India's Capital (National Capital) is New Delhi. The NCR is a vast area which encompasses some regions from both neighbouring states Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and a few other regions adjoining Delhi are in Uttar Pradesh, but part of NCR or National Capital Region. Similarly, Faridabad and Gurgaon are in Haryana but part of NCR.

    Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad administrations said the decision has been taken as the levels of particulate matter 2.5 and 10 have been excessive in the air since Diwali, resulting in a major dip in the overall air quality.

    Lodhi road shrouded in smog in New Delhi

    In Haryana, the School Education Department issued an order to deputy commissioners of Gurgaon and Faridabad asking them to ensure closure of all government, private and aided schools on Monday and Tuesday, reported PTI.

    [Crisis in national capital: It's almost like Delhiites have resigned to their fate]

    The Haryana government ordered the closure of all schools in Gurgaon and Faridabad districts amid the smog enveloping major parts of the national capital region.

    India Gate shrouded in smog

    The schools in Gurgaon and Faridabad districts will stay shut on November 4 and 5 owing to the air pollution in the two districts, a state government spokesperson said. The timing for the schools in Sirsa districts too have been changed and they would hold classes between 10 am and 3 pm till November 6, he said.

    People, wearing masks to get protection from air-pollution

    The Delhi government had on Friday directed closure of schools till November 5 and banned construction activities after the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority declared a public health emergency as air quality plummeted.

    [Public health emergency declared in Delhi-NCR as Air Quality deteriorates to "severe-plus"]

    AISA activists display placards during a march

    NASA satellite imagery showed vast swathes of the northern plains, covering Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and parts of Jharkhand and West Bengal, blanketed under a smoky haze. Weather experts said any significant improvement in the situation is highly unlikely.

    Members of DYFI and JSA (Delhi) wearing masks display placards during protest march

    According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the average air quality index from Saturday to Sunday at 4 pm in Noida was 495, 482 in Greater Noida, 491 in Ghaziabad, 486 in Gurgaon and 496 in Faridabad, all in "severe" category, which means it affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

    Story first published: Monday, November 4, 2019, 0:56 [IST]
