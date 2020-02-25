Polls to 55 Rajya Sabha seats on March 26

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 25: Elections to 55 Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant in April will be held on March 26, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday. Election to take place in 17 states. The counting of the votes will take place on the same day.

These seats from 17 states are falling vacant on different dates in April.

These seats from 17 states are falling vacant on different dates in April due to the retirement of members.

All the seventeen states include Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur Rajasthan and Meghalaya where the election will take place on March 26.

Election to 55 Rajya Sabha seats in 17 states to be held on March 26. #rajyasabha pic.twitter.com/wy5Qbqx6T1 — Piu Tweets (@moshmi_das) February 25, 2020

The notification for the biennial elections will be issued on March 6, March 13 is the last date of filing nominations. Counting will be held on the evening of March 26, an hour after the conclusion of polls.

Prominent among those retiring are NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Union minister Ramdas Athawale (RPI-Athawale), Congress veteran Motilal Vora and former union minister Vijay Goel (BJP).