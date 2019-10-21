Polls and by-polls on Oct 21: List of all seats where voting is underway today

India

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Oct 21: Voting on Monday (Oct 21) would be held in over 400 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats. Voting would be held in all the assembly segments of Maharashtra (288 seats) and Haryana (90 seats). Other than the two states, 51 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies would also be voting on October 21.

By-elections are being held in 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies across 18 states.

Full list of polls and by-polls on October 21:

States that are voting:

Maharashtra - Voting to be held in all 288 assembly seats

Haryana - Voting in all 90 assembly seats

Assembly by-elections:

Uttar Pradesh - By-elections in 11 seats

(Gangoh, Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Govindnagar, Manikpur, Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Jalalpur, Balha (SC) and Ghosi)

Gujarat - By-elections in 6 seats

(Tharad, Kheralu, Amraiwadi, Lunawad, Radhanpur and Bayad)

Bihar - By-elections in 5 seats

(Kishanganj, Simri Bakhtiarpur, Daraunda, Nathnagar and Belhar)

Assam - By-elections in 4 seats

(Ratabari, Jania, Rangapara and Sonari)

Himachal Pradesh - By-elections in 2 seats

(Dharamshala and Pachhad)

Tamil Nadu - By-elections in 2 seats

(Vikravandi and Nanguneri)

Punjab - By-elections in 4 seats

(Phagwara, Mukerian, Dakha and Jalalabad)

Kerala - By-elections in 5 seats

(Vattiyoorkavu, Konni, Alroor, Ernakulam and Manjeswaram)

Sikkim - By-elections in 3 seats

(Poklok, Martam and Gangtok)

Rajasthan - By-elections in 2 seats

(Mandawa and Khinwsar)

Arunachal Pradesh - By-election in 1 seat (Khonsa)

Madhya Pradesh - By-election in 1 seat (Jhabua)

Odisha - By-election in 1 seat (Bijepur)

Chhattisgarh- By-election in 1 seat (Chitrakot)

Puducherry - By-election in 1 seat (Kamraj Nagar)

Meghalaya - By-election in 1 seat (Shella)

Telangana - By-election in 1 seat (Huzurnagar)

Lok Sabha by-elections:

Satara (Maharashtra)

Samastipur (Bihar)

