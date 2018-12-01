Polling underway in 6th phase of J&K panchayat elections

Srinagar, Dec 1: The sixth phase of panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir is underway.

Polling is being be held at 3,174 polling stations - 410 in Kashmir division and 2,764 in Jammu division. Polling will go on until 2 pm.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra, 771 polling stations have been categorised as hyper-sensitive; 410 of those polling stations are in Kashmir division and the rest in Jammu division.

Kabra said 7,156 candidates are in the fray for 406 sarpanch and 2,277 panch seats in the sixth phase. He said 111 sarpanchs and 1,048 panchs have been elected unopposed in this phase.

He said there are 5,97,396 registered voters in sarpanch constituencies and 4,57,581 in panch constituencies going to polls in the sixth phase.

"Photo voter slips have been distributed among voters to inform them of their polling station," he said.

Kabra said 71.1 per cent polling was registered during Phase-5 polling on November 29. There was 33.7 per cent polling in Kashmir division and 85.2 per cent in Jammu division, he said.