Polling underway for final phase of J&K civic polls

By Vikash Aiyappa
    Srinagar, Oct 16: Polling in the fourth and final phase for the civic polls in Jammu and Kashmir is u derway.

    While polling was originally scheduled to take place for 132 municipal wards, only 37 wards will now vote due to the boycott.

    The state's aggregate voter turnout in the last three phases was 41 per cent, the lowest in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Also Read | J&K civic polls phase 3: 3.49% turnout in Valley, Samba records 82% voting

    The third phase of elections, held last week, saw a voter turnout of only 16 per cent, with people from the Valley choosing to stay away. People from Jammu however, drove the voting percentage up to 81.4.

    In Jammu's Samba district, 82 per cent voted in the third phase, whereas voter turnout in south Kashmir's Anantnag nose-dived to 3.2 per cent.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 8:21 [IST]
