Polling underway for 380 local bodies in 13 districts of J&K

Srinagar, Oct 10: Polling has commenced in over 380 local bodies spread across 13 districts in the second phase of the urban local body elections at Jammu and Kashmir.

Polling is taking place amidst a shutdown called by the separatists.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir municipal elections: 56.7% voter turnout recorded, 8.2% votes cast in Valley

The elections, to be held in four phases, began on October 8 and will end on October 16.

The first phase on Monday saw a voter turnout of 8.3% in the Kashmir Valley, while more than 65% of the electorate voted in the Jammu and Ladakh divisions.

The second phase will cover 384 wards (166 in Kashmir and 218 in Jammu) spanning 13 districts - six in Jammu and seven in the Valley, officials said, adding 1,094 contestants are in the fray. Of these, 65 candidates, including 61 in Kashmir, have won the polls uncontested. No polling will take place at 56 wards in the Valley as no nomination was received.

Also Read | In Kashmir, an election without a face and a poll without a vote

Chief electoral officer Shaleen Kabra, said the polling time, increased by one hour, will be between 6 am and 4 pm.