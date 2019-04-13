Polling percentage in 1st phase of LS polls better than 2014

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 13: The voter turn out in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 was recorded at 69.43 per cent, the Election Commission said.

    A total of 91 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states and two Union territories had gone for polls in the first phase.

    Over 14.20 crore people were eligible to vote to decide the fate of 1,279 candidates in the 91 constituencies.

    According to data made available by the EC, out of the total voters, 69.43 per cent turned up at polling stations to exercise their democratic right.

    The turnout figure is likely to go up as some polling parties were yet to return.

    In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the overall turnout was recorded at 66.44 per cent across all the nine phases.

    Voting for 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th phase of the elections will take place on April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19, respectively. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

