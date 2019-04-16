  • search
    Polling in Tripura (East) LS seat deferred to April 23: EC

    Agartala, Apr 16: The Election Commission on Tuesday announced postponing voting in the Tripura (East) Lok Sabha seat to the third phase on April 23 from April 18, saying the prevailing law-and-order situation there is not conducive for holding free and fair poll.

    Citing reports of state chief electoral officer and special police observer, the poll panel said, "The law and order situation prevailing ... is not conducive to the holding of free and fair poll."

    The returning officer had feared that "miscreant elements" may thwart the polling process in the constituency. Based on the ground and intelligence reports, he had requested for additional central police force.

    Polling will now be held on April 23 (Tuesday) by which time the law-and-order situation in the constituency would improve and become "conducive to the holding of free and fair election", the EC said.

