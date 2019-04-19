EC revises poll timing for J&K's Anantnag due to security threat

New Delhi, Apr 19: The Election Commission (EC) on Friday revised the timings for voting in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag and other three districts, where polling is scheduled to be held on April 23.

As per the notification issued by the EC, the voting time in all the polling stations falling in the Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama districts has been revised to 7:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The earlier timing notified by the poll body was 7:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

EC has made the amendment taking into account "all material circumstances including law and order situation," the notification said.

Polling in all districts of Anantnag will take place on April 23 (third phase), in Kulgam district on April 29 (fourth phase) and Shopian and Pulwama districts on May 6 (fourth phase).

Several security forces personnel, including two officers, were injured in stone pelting incidents during polling for the Srinagar parliamentary seat.