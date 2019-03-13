Pollachi sex scandal: CB-CID begins inquiry; Goondas Act slapped on accused

Chennai, Mar 13: In the latest development of Pollachi mass sexual assault case, CB-CID (Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department) began an inquiry into the matter. Investigating team has 1 SP, 1 DSP and 5 Inspectors.

Till Tuesday, the police had arrested four accused in the case and slapped the Goondas Act on them.

The four accused - K. Thirunavukkarasu, 27; N. Sabarirajan, aka Rishwanth, 25; N. Sathish, 29; and T. Vasanthakumar, 24 - who were arrested on charges of sexual harassment, use of criminal force and other Sections were also detained under the Goondas Act.

A special team, led by Superintendent of Police Nisha Parthiban, landed in Coimbatore late on Tuesday to commence investigations in the case that has sent shock waves across the State.

The case involved the victims who are working women, college female students of an age group 18-35. The gang members used to befriend these women from across Tamil Nadu on various social media platforms and they would lure them to meet and then forcibly record their private pictures and videos.

One of the victims filed an official complaint based on which three people were arrested on April 24. While the main accused was arrested on March 6. Two FIRs were filed with the police in this case after which the gang members confessed to the crime.

However, further investigation in the case is underway.