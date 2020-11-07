Poll of polls: Nitish-Modi magic fails; Exit polls give edge for RJD-led alliance

Tejashwi most preferred as Bihar’s next CM says India Today-Axis My India exit poll

India

Patna, Nov 07: A clutch of exit polls on the Bihar elections gave the Grand Alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav, a slight edge, over incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's National Democratic Alliance. The ruling NDA in the politically-crucial state is facing a direct challenge from the RJD-Congress alliance.

Time Now-C Voter gives 116 to the NDA and a slight lead for the opposition Mahagathbandhan at 120. It says Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will win one seat.

Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat gave 118 to 138 seats to the opposition alliance and 91-117 seats to the ruling NDA. Chirag Paswan's party is likely to win five to eight seats.

According to the ABP News-CVoter Exit Poll 2020, NDA is predicted to win seats in the range between 104-128 in the 243-member assembly while the Grand Alliance led by RJD is tipped to win 108-131 seats.

It also said that RJD is projected to emerge as the single largest party. The survey also revealed that Chirag Paswan-led LJP and other parties may not have bearings on the result.

The TV9 Bharatvarsh exit poll has put the Grand Alliance ahead of the NDA in Bihar.

The pollster gave the Grand Alliance 1105-125 seats. On the other hand, it gave the NDA 110-120 seat. The LJP on the other hand is projected to win three to five seats, the exit polls also says.

Tejashwi most preferred as Bihar's next CM

Tejashwi Yadav has emerged as the top candidate for the post of Bihar Chief Minister.

According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, 44 per cent of the respondents want Yadav as the next CM of Bihar. On the other hand 35 per cent want Nitish Kumar to remain as the CM.

Chirag Paswan who broke away from the NDA is favoured as a CM only among 7 per cent of the voters. RLSP's Upendra Kushwaha was picked as the next CM by 4 per cent of the respondents.

Jobs and development to agenda

The India Today Axis My India exit polls have said that jobs and development were the top agenda.

42 per cent of the respondents said that for them development was the top election agenda and 30 per cent gave emphaisis on unemployment. 11 per cent of the respondents have said that inflation was their main concern.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a factor for 3 per cent of the respondents. The caste factor and the Ladakh standoff with China were a factor for one per cent of the respondents.

In 2015, under the combined leadership of Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad, the Mahagathbandhan had stopped the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) juggernaut. However, in 2017, Nitish switched sides to form a government with the BJP.

With LJD's exit from NDA alliance, this election brings a set of different strengths and opportunities for each of the parties in the fray.

This election has been an interesting one for a variety of factors and the main one being, it was the first poll to be held amidst the global pandemic. It is a close election and also bear in mind that it is the first election in decades where Lalu Prasad Yadav has not campaigned as he is convicted and is in jail.

The fate of all candidates will be made public on Tuesday when the Election Commission of India will count the polled votes.