Poll code most flouted in J&K as govt officials hit the campaign trail

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Apr 09: For the Election Commission of India (ECI), it has been nothing short of a nightmare to conduct the elections in the troubled state of Jammu and Kashmir.

While security owing to terrorists is the primary concern, the state incidentally has reported the highest number of poll code violations since the model code of conduct came into force on March 11.

78 lakh voters set to elect 6 candidates in a tense J&K poll

So far 112 cases have been reported and these range from cash for votes and government employees coming out and campaigning for political parties. The transfer in administrations has also added to the list of poll code violations.

The EC has reported 19 cases from Kashmir, while the rest are from Jammu. Several complaints about low and middle rung officials being involved in campaigns have been received by the EC. In one such complaint filed by Muzzafar Nabi Lone, an advocate, it is stated that Muzzafar Ahmed a doctor at the Chadoora hospital has been actively campaigning for a political party.

J&K voter seeks better employment opportunity, unhappy with handling of terror

Further complaints about officials in the Public Works Department being transferred after the model code of conduct was introduced has also been received by the EC. There has also been a complaint of National Conference workers distributing money at Bandipora district.

Further the State Electoral Officer, Shailendra Kumar has suspended nearly 37 government officials for violating the model code of conduct. On Sunday, it may be recalled that the district election officer had suspended three teachers, who took part in election rallies of the PDP and Peoples Conference in Kupwara.