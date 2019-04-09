  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Poll code most flouted in J&K as govt officials hit the campaign trail

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Apr 09: For the Election Commission of India (ECI), it has been nothing short of a nightmare to conduct the elections in the troubled state of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Poll code most flouted in J&K as govt officials hit the campaign trail
    Election Commission of India. File Photo.

    While security owing to terrorists is the primary concern, the state incidentally has reported the highest number of poll code violations since the model code of conduct came into force on March 11.

    78 lakh voters set to elect 6 candidates in a tense J&K poll

    So far 112 cases have been reported and these range from cash for votes and government employees coming out and campaigning for political parties. The transfer in administrations has also added to the list of poll code violations.

    The EC has reported 19 cases from Kashmir, while the rest are from Jammu. Several complaints about low and middle rung officials being involved in campaigns have been received by the EC. In one such complaint filed by Muzzafar Nabi Lone, an advocate, it is stated that Muzzafar Ahmed a doctor at the Chadoora hospital has been actively campaigning for a political party.

    J&K voter seeks better employment opportunity, unhappy with handling of terror

    Further complaints about officials in the Public Works Department being transferred after the model code of conduct was introduced has also been received by the EC. There has also been a complaint of National Conference workers distributing money at Bandipora district.

    Further the State Electoral Officer, Shailendra Kumar has suspended nearly 37 government officials for violating the model code of conduct. On Sunday, it may be recalled that the district election officer had suspended three teachers, who took part in election rallies of the PDP and Peoples Conference in Kupwara.

    More ELECTION COMMISSION OF INDIA News

    Read more about:

    election commission of india jammu and kashmir lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue