Politics over women safety intensifies in Delhi

New Delhi, June 07: After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government has promised to offer free ride to women in Delhi Metro and DTC buses to provide them safe and secure commuting, the politics over women safety has intensified in Delhi where assembly elections are due next year.

Now the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that it would install CCTV cameras and Global Positioning System (GPS) in DTC buses if it's voted to power.

Before the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, the AAP had made 70 promises to the people of Delhi and one of them was to install CCTVs and GPS in all the buses.

Delhi Government has cancelled the tender for installing CCTVs cameras and GPS in the DTC buses initiated earlier.

The Delhi cabinet had approved the installation of CCTV cameras and panic buttons in buses in July 2017, but the tender was floated in November 2018. The tender got cancelled as it failed to get good response from bidders.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari has accused Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government of cheating Delhiites on the issue of women's safety.

Free Ride, But Still a Long Way To Go...

"Kejriwal Government is betraying the people of Delhi by complicating the tender process because previously the tender process was cancelled in 2018 also and for the second time this year. This raises questions on the intentions of Kejriwal Government," said Tiwari.

He added that Kejriwal government is going to complete five years but it has not fulfilled the promise meant for women security.

"Kerjiwal Government wasted four and half years on the tender process for CCTV and GPS. Under the present circumstances CCTV cameras and GPS are very necessary for the women of Delhi and it should have been given priority. Kejriwal Government has betrayed the people of Delhi by not paying attention to it and as a result, the tender process has been cancelled," said Tiwari.

He maintained that the objective of Aam Aadmi Party was only to mislead the people so that their attention may be diverted from the main issues.

Tiwari announced that when the BJP will form the government in Delhi then CCTV cameras and GPS system will be installed in DTC buses on priority.

It's notable that for making bus journey safer for women, AAP had promised during 2015 Assembly elections that it would also provide marshals in DTC buses.

This promise has also been partially fulfilled as against the need of over 5000 marshals only around 1000 are deployed in DTC buses.