Politics over separate religion for Lingayat a big mistake, says DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Oct 18: Karnataka Minister Thursday DK Shivakumar apologised for interfering in the issue of separate religion status for Lingayat community.

Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar said the previous Congress government committed a big mistake by interfering in separate Lingayat religion issue.

About his statement, he said, "I stand by my statement. Politicians should be away from religion. It was a dharma sabha, I thought it was the right time to apologise. It was a statement from my heart and conscious."

He further said that many leaders are agitated over his statement on Lingayatissue. He also said that he can't go on impressing people and if they want to let them even file a defamation case against him.

Shreeshaila Seer reacts said those who engage in dividing society will now face the consequences. He also said that the confession of DK Shivakumar is welcome over dividing Lingayat religion.

BJP leaders welcomed DK Shivakumar's 'confession' over Lingayat issue.

BJP MP Shivakumar Udasi says he's happy about DkShivakumar's confession. He also said that nothing much is left to say when the Water Resources Minister himself has admitted it.

BJP MLA Umesh Katti attacked Shivakumar over his statement on Lingayat religion. He said that DKS is neither a Gowda nor a Lingayat but a seasoned politician. He also attacked Congress saying that the party tried to divide society.

The issue of Lingayat religion proved costly for the Siddaramaiah Government during the assembly elections in May. Many from the BJP had accused the then Congress government of attempting to break the community for political gains.