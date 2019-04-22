'Not contesting elections', says Akshay Kumar after his cryptic tweet triggers buzz

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Apr 22: Ending all the speculations around him joining politics, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar said that he is not contesting for Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Taking to Twitter, Kumar tweeted,''Grateful for all the interest shown in my previous tweet but just clarifying in light of some wild speculation, I am not contesting elections.''

Grateful for all the interest shown in my previous tweet but just clarifying in light of some wild speculation, I am not contesting elections. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 22, 2019

Earlier, Kumar kicked-off speculation of joining politics with a cryptic tweet on Monday.

Kumar, who is known to be a supporter of the Modi government and the face of many its scheme.

He had earlier tweeted, "Getting into an unknown and uncharted territory today. Doing something I have never done before. Excited and nervous both. Stay tuned for updates."

Earlier too, reports had surfaced that he may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but he had rubbished the rumours and clarified that he has no plans of fighting polls.

On the workfront, Akshay, who is basking in the success of his recently released Kesari, announced the leading lady of his upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Welcoming Katrina Kaif on-board he wrote, "Welcome to our COP UNIVERSE #KatrinaKaif...OUR SOORYAVANSHI GIRL."

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in his cop-universe after Simmba and the two super-hit Singham films.