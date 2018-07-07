  • search

Politics of hatred irreparably damaging social fabric: Rahul

Posted By: PTI
    New Delhi, July 7: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the politics of hatred and communal polarization was irreparably damaging the country's social fabric.

    In an apparent attack on the BJP without naming it, he took to Twitter saying that the brutal lynchings are a direct consequence of "that kind of politics" and that the lynchings have “sickened our nation".

    “The politics of hatred and communal polarisation is irreparably damaging our social fabric. The brutal lynchings across India that have sickened our nation, are the direct consequence of that kind of politics,” he said, without mentioning any particular incident.

    Gandhi's tweet came after Union minister and BJP leader Jayant Sinha stoked a controversy after he felicitated eight convicts in the meat trader lynching case in Jharkhand when they came out of jail yesterday, drawing flak from the opposition.

    The Congress has been attacking the BJP and the RSS over their "politics of hate" and accusing the saffron outfit of indulging in communal polarisation for political gains.

    PTI

