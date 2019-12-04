Politics needs intelligent youngsters says Kejriwal

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 04: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that politics needs intelligent youngsters and urged students to join the field.

He was addressing the convocation ceremony of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

"If you are ready to give your all to the country, I invite you to join politics. We need youth of this country to join politics. Politics needs intelligent youth," Kejriwal said.

Delhi govt did nothing to curb air pollution: BJP MP slams Arvind Kejriwal

However, as a word of advice for graduating students, he said, "If you want to take up politics as a career do not join it. If you want to make a career, then become a doctor, engineer, IAS, but do not get into politics. If you want to come into politics, you will come with the desire to sacrifice everything on the country."

About his foray into politics, the chief minister said in the last five years, education and health systems in Delhi have improved under his government.

"Me and Sisodia ji used to work with NGOs... We came into politics and within the last five years, there has been such a revolutionary change in the education and health sectors of Delhi, which is being discussed in the whole world today.

"It has only come from changes in politics. Because politics has started getting better in Delhi," he said.

Sky clear, no need for odd-even now: Arvind Kejriwal

When politics is good, then there are big changes and the country moves forward, he stressed.

There are issues with electricity, roads, schools, hospitals, in the country because "systems are bad, the politics is bad" and the situation can be changed by youngsters.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief attributed the reasons for India being afflicted by illiteracy to the deficiencies in the politics of the country. While stressing that no outsider can fix the issues, he said only the youth of the country can solve them.

"If this country has to change, the youth have to contribute. For this, the youth who have the passion to serve the country will have to come into politics," he said.

If good people start entering politics, then no one can stop this great country from becoming the number one nation in the world, he stressed.

The university presented 68,662 degrees for the academic years 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19. It included 108 PhDs, 11,683 masters degrees, 55,367 bachelor degrees, 542 MBBS degrees, 108 BDS degrees, 656 MD/MS degrees, 122 DM/M CH degrees and 76 MPhil degrees.

Why Arvind Kejriwal was denied permission to visit Denmark?

The vice-chancellor of the university, Mahesh Verma, said university is giving emphasis on developing a culture of research and added that an amount of Rs 2.73 crore has been sanctioned as part of Faculty Research Grant Scheme of the varsity.

The university has started several good practices like "Employee of the Year Award" for non-teaching employees and "Best Researchers Award" for teaching employees of the university, he said.