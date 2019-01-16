'Politics is full of challenges ': Sheila Dikshit ahead of taking charge as Delhi Cong Chief

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 16: Sheila Dikshit ahead of taking charge as president of Delhi Congress on Wednesday said that the Politics is full of challenges and that she will strategise it accordingly.

Speaking to media, Dikshit said,''Politics is full of challenges, we will strategise accordingly. BJP and AAP both are a challenge; we will meet the challenges together. There is nothing on alliance with AAP yet.''

Sheila Dikshit, Delhi's former chief minister, was appointed president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee.

Also Read | A big section of AAP leaders expresses its willingness to join Congress after Sheila takes over

Her appointment comes days after Ajay Maken resigned from the post citing poor health.

After Congress's Ajay Maken resigned as the Delhi party chief, former Chief Minister Sheila Dixit was said to be the front-runner for the post of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president.

Ajay Maken, who has been suffering from "painful orthopaedic ailment", is believed to have cited health reasons for his resignation.

Earlier, Dikshit served as the chief minister from 1998 to 2013 before the Congress was crushed in the 2013 assembly polls, only securing eight seats in the 70-member assembly. She herself lost to Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal by over 20,000 votes.