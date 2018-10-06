‘Politicians see politics in everything’: CEC responds to Cong charge on delay in presser

New Delhi, Oct 6: The Election Commission of India on Saturday made a sharp attack on the remarks made by Congress over the change of press conference timings by the poll body to announce assembly election dates.

"Politicians and political parties have to see politics in everything because of their inherent nature," Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said on Saturday before announcing the election schedule for the five states that go to polls.

Also Read Election Commission: MP, Mizoram to go for polls on Nov 28; Rajasthan and Telangana on Dec 7

The Election Commission had initially proposed to hold the press conference to make the announcement at 12.30 pm but later deferred the event to 3 pm.

The Congress claimed that the delay was designed to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi a free hand to make announcements at an election meeting that he was to address in Rajasthan's Ajmer.

Also Read Karnataka: By-polls in Shimoga, Bellary and Mandya to be held on 3rd Nov, says CEC

The model code of conduct, which kicks in as soon as the election commission announces the poll schedule, bars government functionaries from making any announcements that can influence voters.

The five states where Assembly polls will be held in November-December are Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Also Read J&K polls: High alert declared, security agencies leaving nothing to chance

"The EC's explanation for the delay is preposterous. Prime minister Narendra Modi is guilty of pressuring the EC to delay its press conference as he was scheduled to address a rally. The EC was made to wait for Modi's rally," Surjewala told reporters here.

However, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) O P Rawat said in Delhi that the press conference was delayed due to official work.

The prime minister addressed a public rally at Ajmer in poll-bound Rajasthan on Saturday.