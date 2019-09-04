  • search
    Political vendetta stronger than law: DK Shivakumar slams govt in Twitter video

    By PTI
    Bengaluru, Sep 04: Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, who is under Enforcement Directorate's custody, on Wednesday said that "political vendetta" has become stronger than the law in this country.

    In a video posted from his Twitter handle, Shivakumar is seen sitting on a chair with policemen standing around him.

    DK Shivakumar
    DK Shivakumar

    "Political vendetta has become stronger than the law in this country," he is heard saying in the video.

    Earlier, a Delhi court remanded Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case, in ED's custody till September 13.

    Congress leader DK Shivakumar sent to ED custody till Sep 13

    Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar passed the order after the ED sought 14-day custodial interrogation of Shivakumar, arrested on Tuesday night, claiming that he was evasive and non-cooperative in the probe and there was "phenomenal growth" in his income while he was in important position.

    Read more about:

    dk shivakumar

