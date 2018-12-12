Home News India Political strength of the BSP appears increased after the result of Assembly elections

New Delhi, Dec 12: The political strength of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has tremendously increased after Assembly election results in five states. If the role of the BSP has become important in the formation of the government in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan then the political strength of the BSP also increased in view of proposed opposition alliance. The BSP may demand a bigger share in the alliance in changed scenario.

Actually the Samajwadi Party and the BSP asked for alliance with the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan but the Congress ignored it so both the regional political parties expressed their disappointment over this. The SP and BSP fielded their candidates in these states and results are out now. The BSP has won two seats in Madhya Pradesh and six seats in Rajasthan while it has won seven seats along with the alliance in Chattisgarh.

The BSP has been able to garner six per cent votes in Madhya Pradesh while five per cent in Rajasthan. When the opposition political parties are looking for an alliance against the BJP for the next Lok Sabha elections, the role of BSP is set to become important. However, the BSP chief did not give any indication to support the Congress in the formation of government so far however she clearly ruled out having any tract with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

BSP is the only smaller political party that has its reach in most of the states. The party has won six seats by garnering 4.2 per cent votes. The Congress has been able to get just .50 per cent more votes than the BJP due to which it was finding difficult to get the majority. But had there been an alliance of the Congress with the BSP, they would have got two third majority. This very fact will play very crucial role in the formation of alliance. The BSP will demand seats in northern India on the basis of these results.

The BSP has got more than two per cent votes in Chhattisgarh so it has been able to win three seats but the Congress performed very well in the state leaving the BJP far behind but the strength of the BSP remains more or less the same. Samajwadi Party has won two seats in Madhya Pradesh with one per cent votes. Both the political parties will try to keep the Congress at bay at the time of formation of alliance for Uttar Pradesh and will try to increase their presence in other states.