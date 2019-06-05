'Political roads open', says Akhilesh Yadav, terms alliance with BSP an 'experiment'

India

oi-Vikas SV

Lucknow, June 04: A day after Mayawati issued a subtle warning that she would not hesitate to end alliance with the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was a trial and "sometimes all experiments do not always succeed."

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday said that her party would fight by-elections to 11 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh alone. She, however, said that alliance with SP is intact for now. Mayawati minced no words and said that the Samajwadi party (SP) was unable to hold on to even its core voter base. SP's base vote - the Yadav community- did not support the party in the Lok Sabha polls. She added that the alliance clearly did not benefit the BSP.

"Sometimes you don't succeed in trials but you get to know about weaknesses...I studied engineering in Mysore. As a science student, I know that all experiments do not always succeed. But still we give it a trial and learn what is lacking..As far as gathbandhan or fighting elections alone is concerned,political roads are open for all," Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said his respect for Mayawati remains intact. "In the very first press conference, I had said that my respect is Mayawati ji's respect and even today I stand by that statement," he added.

[Its all but over for UP 'gathbandhan': Is it heading for a three-way split]

This comes a day after both the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced that they would fight by-elections to 11 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh alone. A total of 11 assembly bypolls are due in UP after MLAs won the Lok Sabha polls and would soon vacate seats. BSP supremo had on Tuesday said political compulsions have forced her to go solo in the assembly by-elections.

"If we are contesting by-polls alone then I will discuss with all the leaders of the party that what should our future strategy be and work towards it," the SP chief said.

Earlier today, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), the third alliance partner of the 'gathbandhan' which was forged before Lok Sabha elections to stop the BJP juggernaut from sweeping Uttar Pradesh, announced that the party will contest the UP assembly bypolls on its own.

The Bahujan Samaj Party had joined hands with Akhilesh Yadav's party to fight the recently-concluded Lok Sabha election to stop the BJP but failed to make any mark.

[Akhilesh stops short of saying alliance with BSP is over, confirms to go solo in by-polls]

The BSP had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections on 38 seats of Uttar Pradesh in a pre-poll alliance with the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal. The Samajwadi Party contested on 37 seats while RLD contested on three seats; two seats of Amethi and Raebareli were left for Congress.

BJP won 62 of 80 parliamentary seats in Lok Sabha elections, nine seats less than 2014, and its Apna Dal ally won two seats. The SP-BSP alliance's tally settled at 15. The vote share of both parties (combined) dropped from 42.2 per cent (2014) to 37.3 per cent. Both SP and BSP had expected that the vote shares put together will help them win big but they failed.