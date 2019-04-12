  • search
    Political parties should give details of donations through electoral bonds to EC: SC

    New Delhi, Apr 12: The Supreme Court has directed all political parties to give details of all donations received through electoral bonds till date and the bonds they would receive till May 15 to Election Commission in a sealed cover by May 31.

    The direction came while hearing a petition that challenged the validity of electoral bonds political funding.

    Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) which had challenged the validity of the scheme, had sought interim relief including that either the issuance of electoral bonds be stayed or the names of the donors be made public to ensure transparency in the poll process.

    EX-Ranbaxy promoters diverted funds despite court orders, Japanese firm to SC

    Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, supported the scheme saying the purpose behind it is to eliminate the use of black money in elections.

    "So far as the electoral bond scheme is concerned, it is the matter of policy decision of the government and no government can be faulted for taking policy decision," Venugopal said, adding the court can scrutinize the scheme after elections. 

