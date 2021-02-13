YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Political parties in Kerala request election commission to hold single phase polling

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 13: Political parties in Kerala on Saturday requested the Electon Commission of India to conduct a single phase polling for the elections in the state, which are due in April-May.

    Representatives of all political parties met a high-level EC delegation, held discussions and put forth their request.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The EC delegation, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajeev Kumar and other senior officials, arrived in the state on Friday to assess the poll preparedness in the state.

    "We asked the ECI to conduct a single phase election before the Vishu festival. We sought a date before April 12," Anathalavattom Anandan, senior CPI(M) leader, told reporters.

    PM Modi to visit poll-bound Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Feb 14

    The Congress delegation said they had requested the EC to conduct a single phase election without affecting the Easter and Vishu festivals in April. "Since many festivals are there in April, the most convenient time would be between April 6 and 12," P C Chacko, senior Congress leader told the media.

    The Indian Union Muslim League too put forth a similar request. The BJP delegation also requested that polling be held in a single phase, but wanted it to be held in May.

    The EC team will meet the state''s Chief Electoral Officer Tikaram Meena, Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta and the state police chief Loknath Behra on February 14 and discuss the poll preparedness of the state.

    More KERALA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    Kerala Assembly elections 2021

    Story first published: Saturday, February 13, 2021, 18:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 13, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X