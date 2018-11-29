Political parties fighting a parallel battle on social media in Rajasthan Assembly polls

New Delhi, Nov 29: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress leaders are busy canvasing in their respective constituencies by organising rallies, meeting and door-to-door campaign but social media campaign of political parties contesting elections in Rajasthan is being handled by youths associated with the party. The BJP has set up a social media team which is working from its head office. The team is providing every information about their leaders and their every movement is reported in social media with the drop of eye laces. The Congress is working for the first time on social media but it is not far behind the BJP and making mistakes in speeches of PM Modi and others viral immediately.

Social media teams of the respective political parties are working on the instruction of the party and this is absolutely cost less operation. They have this target in their hands that it must reach to maximum number of people and must be made available to as many people as possible in the state. People are also getting connected by creating new facebook pages.

Youths working at the BJP office said that it is their responsibility to tell the people about the government schemes as soon as possible and maximum information. So that people get benefited by these schemes and they could be turned into voters during the time of elections. On the other hand social media workers at the Congress office said, they have a clear instruction that promises made by Narendra Modi must be uploaded in social media which has not been fulfilled so far that included employments to 15 lakh people, Rs 15 lakh in everyone's account, black money, corruption, Lalit Modi, Vijay Malya, Nirav Modi. All these issues must be used to attack Narendra Modi. It is the responsibility of the social media team to make them viral.

Despite the fact that RLP that is also contesting election in the state has a small team but its focus is on youth and farmer's votes. But party has a secret location from where their social media team is working. They are informing people about leaders of the party, their programmes and speeches. The main focus of the social media team of every political party is to expose the leaders of the opposition political parties. BJP's social media team is not only telling people about the works done by the Vasundhara Raje government but also uploading funny speeches of Rahul Gandhi on social media.