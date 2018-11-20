  • search

Political outfits led by Upendra Kushwaha and Sharad Yadav likely to merge to take on NDA?

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 20: Uncertainty prevails over the fact that which way Rashtriya Lok Samata Party led by Union minister of state for Human Resource development Upendra Kushwaha will go. But it is most likely for the Bihar leaders that he will either merge his party with the outfit Loktantrik Janata Dal under the patronage of former Union agriculture minister Sharad Yadav or vice versa. It is almost certain that he will not get what he is demanding in NDA.

    Upendra Kushwaha
    Upendra Kushwaha

    Sources said that talks in this regard are in the final state and the group will consolidate itself against National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which has Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party.

    Also Read Upendra Kushwaha miffed with BJP, says seat sharing offer for 2019 'not respectable'

    Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah has already denied audience twice because he has already been given the proposal but he is demanding more which is not acceptable to them. Party general secretary met him and heard him on both the occasions.

    Moreover, acrimony between Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha is known to all and there is no chance of that issue getting resolved. The NDA wants to go ahead with its plans and in no mood to invest any more time on Bihar alliance.

    Also Read Upendra Kushwaha attacks Nitish Kumar amid reports of RLSP MLA joining JD(U)

    So Upendra and Sharad Yadav will join hands in Bihar and there is also chances of Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress also join them and if this happens, the NDA will have tough time in Bihar. But the current situation is like this.

    The recent meeting between Sharad Yadav and Kushwaha was about such arrangements however none of parties could have been reached about for clarification on this issue.

    Read more about:

    upendra kushwaha 2019 lok sabha elections sharad yadav

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 21:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 20, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue