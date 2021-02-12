Political negotiations between Centre, Naga rebel groups over: Governor

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 12: Nagaland Governor and interlocutor, R N Ravi said that the political negotiations between the Centre and Naga rebel groups were over and there is a need to move swiftly towards a final solution.

Addressing the first day of the seventh session of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly, the Governor said while fighting the pandemic for the past several months, the early resolution of the long drawn Naga political issue had continued to remain the focus of the government.

"With the negotiations being concluded, there is now a need for efforts to build on the substantial gains made so far, and to move swiftly for the "final solution", the Governor also said.

On January 26, during his Republic Day address, Ravi had said that politics by gun in the past had fragmented Naga society and the mainstream Naga society had never accepted violence as a political resource.