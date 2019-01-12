Political merchandise: 'Namo Again' hoodies, 'Vanakkam Puducherry' T-shirt

New Delhi, Jan 12: As mercury of election fever is catching up picture of BJP leaders sporting 'Namo Again' hoodies has gone viral. Anurag Thakur, MP, from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh walked into the parliament sporting a 'Namo Again' hoodie which has sparked a social media storm.

"NaMo Again. Because leadership matters. Because India matters. Stand up for what you know is right. Get your NaMo merchandise today from," said Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore in his tweet as he shared pictures of the leaders attending BJP's National Convention at Ramleela maidan.

Apart from being an influential political leader, PM Narendra Modi has always been a style spinner. From his dhotis, to kurtas and to even his looks, numerous ethnic fashion trend have been inspired by him.

Karnataka Congress leader Brijesh Kalappa tweeted a picture of him sporting 'Chaliye, Puducherry ko vanakkam' apparently aimed at PM Narendra Modi who was embarrassed by a question raised by BJP worker in Puducherry during interaction with party wrokers.

BJP worker identified as Nirmal Jain, raising concerns of middle class, asked PM Modi that middle class is of the opinion that your government is only busy collecting tax in all manner and in all ways.

After answering his question PM Modi bade goodbye to Jain and sought out the next questioner by greeting the state: "Chaliye. Puducherry ko vanakkam!"

Later, the Prime Minister's office decided to select candidates and questions in advance for an interaction programme entitled 'My booth is a strong booth', according to a report in The Times of India.

"We are double checking the process to avoid questions like the one raised by a functionary, Nirmal Kumar Jain, from Puducherry," a source from the party said, according to the article.

Chaliye Puducherry ko Vanakkam 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VGTZG9ayoW — Brijesh Kalappa (@brijeshkalappa) January 5, 2019