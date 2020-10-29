Political leaders mourn demise of former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel

New Delhi, Oct 29: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said the nation has lost a stalwart leader in the demise of former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel whose long public life was dedicated to improving the lives of millions, especially in villages.

The president said as champion of farmers' causes, he enjoyed extraordinary rapport with the masses. "Keshubhai Ji's dogged determination for social service and commitment to Indian ethos will remain exemplary for all. My condolences to his family and friends," Kovind tweeted.

Patel, died in Ahmedabad on Thursday after prolonged illness, family sources said. He was Gujarat's chief minister in 1995 and again during 1998-2001.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel and said his long public life was devoted to the service of the people of the state. Patel died in Ahmedabad after prolonged illness.

"I have received the sad news of the death of former Chief Minister of Gujarat Keshubhai Patel. His long public life was devoted to the service of the people of Gujarat. With the death of Keshubhai, a void has been created in the politics of Gujarat which is not going to be filled easily. My condolences to his family," Shah tweeted in Hindi.