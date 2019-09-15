  • search
    Political deliberations begin in J&K as Centre looks to restore normalcy

    New Delhi, Sep 15: With the High Court intervening, political deliberations in Jammu and Kashmir have begun. The High Court had directed the Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar to facilitate meetings of political leaders but asked them to refrain from going to the media.

    Mohammad Akbar Lone and Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference met with Farooq Abdullah earlier this week. A meeting with NC leader and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah also took place.

    Political deliberations begin in J&K as Centre looks to restore normalcy
    Both Masoodi and Lone have been under immense pressure to resign as MPs, following the decision to scrap Article 370. However, both Omar and Farooq advised them to carry on with their activities. They felt that both leaders should not resign now as most of the NC leaders are under detention.

    India expresses concern on cross border terrorism emanating from Pakistan

    During the deliberations, the leaders also discussed contesting the assembly elections in J&K. The Election Commission is analysing the situation and after the delimitation exercise, J&K will go to polls.

    The NC would contest the assembly elections, but the PDP is likely to stay away. The PDP under Mehbooba Mufti would look to revive its fortunes as it has been blamed for giving the BJP a chance in 2015 to form the government. Analysts tell OneIndia that the PDP has been viewed as a villain and even its core voter base felt that it should not have entered into an alliance with the BJP in 2015.

    They felt that the government formation gave the BJP a chance to better its position in J&K.

    In the coming days, one would witness more political deliberations. The Centre to wants the political deliberations within party lines to begin as this would help restore normalcy in the Valley.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 15, 2019, 9:11 [IST]
