Political blame game over Karnataka Lokayukta's stabbing begins, BJP trains gun at Congress

Barely hours have passed since Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty was stabbed at his office in Bengaluru, the politicisation of the incident has begun. No doubt that the incident points towards glaring security lapse at the office of the Lokayukta, but with Karnataka elections round the corner, the BJP will leave no stone unturned to corner the Siddaramaiah-led government over it.

Union Minister Ananth Kumar launched a blistering attack on Siddaramaiah government and said, "Siddaramaiah and Congress is fully responsible for this. It is time for them to go from Karnataka."

"It is unfortunate that in broad daylight, there has been a murderous attack on the Lokayukta. He is battling for his life in the hospital. This incident shows the deteriorating law and order situation in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah and Congress is fully responsible for this," he added.

BJP MP from Karnataka Shobha Karandlaje said that the law and order has totally collapsed under the Congress government in the state.

"Congress govt weakened Lokayukta. Now, under this govt, the law and order situation has totally collapsed.This is all because of Siddaramaiah. Karnataka is facing serious law and order situation. They are not taking any action against the culprits," she said.

The attack on Justice Shetty took place at MS Building in Bengaluru this afternoon. The accused person has been identified as Tejraj Sharma, a resident of Tumkur. The police based on preliminary investigations said that Sharma had come to meet with Justice Shetty. He was given a slip and asked to wait outside.

He was later called inside to meet the Lokayukta. As per the rules when there is an inquiry or someone is giving a complaint, none are allowed inside the room including the Lokayukta's gunman. In a matter of minutes after Sharma entered the room, he is said to have pulled out the dagger and stabbed Justice Shetty thrice. He was hit on the abdomen area.

Hearing the commotion, the gunman rushed inside the room and saw the judge lying on the floor. The accused was immediately pinned down. On hearing the commotion the others waiting outside too ran inside the room to see what had happened. Justice Shetty was then rushed to the hospital. He is said to be out of danger.

