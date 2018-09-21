Political backlash over UGC’s advisory to observe September 29 as ‘Surgical Strike Day'

New Delhi, Sep 21: In a first, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed universities and higher educational institutes across the country to observe 29 September as "Surgical Strike Day" to mark the second anniversary of the Indian Army's strike against terror cells across the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The UGC has issued list of activities that universities can do to mark the occasion.

Talk-sessions by ex-servicemen about sacrifices by the armed forces, special parades, visit to exhibitions and sending greeting cards to pledge their support for armed forces, are among the activities prescribed by the commission for the celebrations.

Also Read | Ban sale of junk food on campuses, UGC directs varsities, colleges

"The NCC units of all universities should organise a special parade on September 29 after which the NCC commander shall address them on the modalities of protection of the borders. The varsities may organise a talk-session calling ex-servicemen to sensitise students about sacrifices made by the armed forces," the UGC said in a communication to all Vice Chancellors.

"A multimedia exhibition will be organised around India Gate on September 29. Similar exhibitions may be organised in states, union territories, important towns and cantonments across the country. The institutions should encourage students and faculty members to visit these exhibitions," the letter added.

UGC directive 'shocking', says Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal described the UGC's notice as 'shocking'. "It is absolutely shocking. In fact, I don't think since independence, we have seen UGC giving any kind of directive of this nature to universities. For UGC, to give a directive is destroying the very independence of the university system," Sibal said.

Also Read | Surgical strikes, barking dogs, leopard urine: What is the connection

In the first such action, India carried out surgical strikes on September 29, 2016 on seven terror launch pads across the Line of Control with the Army saying its special forces inflicted "significant casualties" on terrorists preparing to infiltrate from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

'Advisory, not a Diktat', says govt

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday clarified that the circular is only advisory in nature, not mandatory or imposed. "We have not made any compulsions on institutions or students. We have issued a program because of suggestions from many students and teachers that they need to commemorate the second anniversary of surgical strike," the HRD minister told reporters.

"We never mandate anything, we suggest and issue advisory. There is no politics, it is only patriotism," the Union minister added.

West Bengal refuses to follow UGC's directive

Opposing the UGC's directive, West Bengal education minister criticised the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for trying to "malign and politicise" the Army.

Also Read | Video evidence of surgical strikes emerge

"This is an agenda of the BJP and it is trying to push this agenda by using the UGC ahead of elections. It is a matter of shame that they are using the UGC to achieve their political agenda," Chatterjee said.

The UGC's move also comes months ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.