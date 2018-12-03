Policy paralysis in CBI: No move to appoint OSD of DG rank says govt

New Delhi, Dec 3: The government has denied reports that it was planning on appointing an Officer on Special Duty of a Director General rank officer to overcome the current policy paralysis situation in the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The government of India strongly refutes these imputations. It is clarified that the government has taken the step of divesting the present director and special director of the CBI of their powers under Section 4(2) of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act as an interim measure.

Further the government also clarified that the matter is sub-juice before the Supreme Court and any action that is to be taken will be strictly in accordance with the decision of the Supreme Court of India in the pending proceedings and not before the court decides the matter. What is stated in the reports are absolutely false, the government also said.

Reports stated that the Centre was looking at a situation where the court may decide for a further probe against CBI director Alok Verma in view of the CVC proceedings against him and hence a decision had to be taken to break the policy paralysis in the CBI.