  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Police verification now a must for school bus drivers

    By
    |

    Panaji, Oct 04: The Goa government has directed all the educational institutions in the state to get police verification done for drivers and helpers who operate school buses, in a bid to prevent incidents of abuse of children.

    The directive was issued on the instructions from the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, said Director of State Education Department Vandana Rao on Thursday.

    Police verification now a must for school bus drivers
    Representational Image

    In the light of incidents of sexual abuse of children were drivers or helpers of school buses were found to be involved, such measures had become necessary, she said.

    The Union HRD ministry has instructed that staff for ferrying school children should be hired only after police verification of character and antecedents, she added.

    Verification would also be required for drivers and helpers of other types of vehicles which ferry school children, including auto-rickshaws and vans.

    Moreover, a driver or helper will need to undergo the verification process anew after two years, the Director said. With the passage of time, a person may be affected by many psycho-socio factors, so fresh scrutiny is needed, she said.

    More GOA GOVERNMENT News

    Read more about:

    goa government educational institutions drivers

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue