New Delhi, Nov 17: A vigilance team of outer district Delhi police was attacked with stones following a raid in Ranhola area during which it seized illicit liquor, police said Friday.

The police team seized around six cartons of illicit liquor and relatives of those whose premises were raided pelted stoned at it, they said.

Two police personnel sustained grievous injuries as they were hit with bricks, they added.

A case has been registered in the matter and efforts are being made to nab the accused, the police said.