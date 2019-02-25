  • search
    Police registers case after Election Commission asks it to track down those spreading fake news

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 25:  Delhi police has registered a case after the Election Commission (EC) asked it to track down those who were spreading "fake news" that NRI's can cast their vote online during the forthcoming Lok Sabha, officials said Monday.

    Police registers case after Election Commission asks it to track down those spreading fake news (Representative image)
    "Based on the complaint of the EC, a case was registered on Friday," Madhur Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) said adding that the matter will be probed by its Cyber cell.

    The EC had filed the complaint on Friday. Asking the police to investigate the matter, the EC had said its logo was being used on social media to "mislead" people.

    The Commission said the "fake news" violated IPC's section 505 which pertains to rumour mongering and attempts to spread alarm among people.

    On January 31, a 21-year-old man was arrested by the Cyber cell for allegedly publishing fake news about the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on his website.

    PTI

